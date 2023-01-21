Mohammed bin Rashid visits Atlantis The Royal

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today visited Atlantis The Royal, a new iconic landmark on Dubai's Palm Jumeirah Island.

Surging 43 storeys high and spanning 406,000 square metres, the ultra-luxury resort is a unique addition to Dubai’s spectacular skyline as well as the city’s hospitality attractions. The new iconic resort supports the recently launched Dubai Economic Agenda D33’s goal to consolidate the city’s position as one of the world’s top 3 global cities for tourism and business.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed said the private sector continues to be a key partner in Dubai’s development journey and a vital contributor to realising its growth aspirations. Public-private sector partnerships are at the heart of Dubai’s development vision and a key driver of vital sectors like tourism, he added.

Underlining the importance of the tourism sector as a major contributor to the national economy, His Highness said, “We have ambitious growth targets for the sector over the next ten years. The UAE and Dubai seek to build on their deep partnerships with the private sector to strengthen the country’s status as the world’s most popular destination for international tourists.”

“As part of our efforts to create a fertile ground for investors, we are keen to foster new growth opportunities in the tourism sector. Our steadfast commitment to building an exceptionally safe and stable environment and a world-class infrastructure over the last few decades has created the foundations for a remarkable future,” His Highness added.

The latest addition to the wide range of world-class hotel establishments in the city, Atlantis The Royal reinforces the city’s position as the pre-eminent destination of choice for international travellers, which was validated by Dubai’s recent selection as the No.1 global destination in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2023, the second successive year it has received this recognition.

Accompanying His Highness during his visit were H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai sports Council; and Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director General of H.H. the Dubai Ruler's Court.

Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on the resort’s remarkable concept crafted by the world’s leading designers, architects and artists.

His Highness toured the resort and was briefed on its interior design inspired by Bedouin culture. The hotel celebrates the preciousness of water with beautiful water features, sculptures and colour palettes.

The resort is located on the outer crescent of Palm Jumeirah, a location that allows the building to have two different types of waterfront views - the Arabian Gulf on one side and the sheltered lagoon of the Palm Jumeirah Island and the Dubai skyline on the other.

At the end of his tour, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid posed for a commemorative photo with the resort’s management and staff.