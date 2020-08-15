UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid Visits COVID-19 Command And Control Centre

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 07:45 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid visits COVID-19 Command and Control Centre

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, visited the COVID-19 Command and Control Centre located at the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chancellor of Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and senior officials from public and private hospitals accompanied Sheikh Mohammed during his visit.

Sheikh Mohammed said the UAE has succeeded in countering the COVID-19 outbreak and set a commendable example for the world in managing the pandemic. The country’s scientific approach in combating the virus and the meticulous planning and collaborative spirit shown by frontline organisations helped turn the crisis into an opportunity, he added.

His Highness praised the contributions of healthcare and medical personnel, which significantly supported the government’s efforts to curb the spread of the virus. "The heroic efforts of healthcare workers during the COVID-19 crisis are a source of pride and inspiration for all of us. We thank them for their commitment and professionalism and urge them to continue working with the same spirit of dedication until we completely overcome these challenges".

Dr. Amer Ahmad Sharif, Head of Dubai’s COVID-19 Command and Control Centre and the Vice Chancellor of the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, briefed His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and his accompanying delegation on the role of the Centre in coordinating and aligning the efforts of healthcare establishments and developing the medical protocols required to control the outbreak of the virus.

