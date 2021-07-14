UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid Visits Dubai Police Headquarters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 04:45 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Dubai Police headquarters

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today visited the headquarters of Dubai Police.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, accompanied Sheikh Mohammed during his visit.

Sheikh Mohammed was received by Lieutenant-General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai; Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and Dubai Police’s senior officers.

Addressing Dubai Police staff, Sheikh Mohammed said the country’s efficient and well-functioning security and law enforcement system has contributed significantly to preserving its progress and ensuring the community’s safety. "Security is a critical element in the sustainable development of a nation and its ability to grow and thrive. Dubai Police and other security organisations have played an instrumental role in creating a safe and secure environment by maintaining exceptional standards of professionalism," he explained.

Sheikh Mohammed said Dubai Police’s efforts to develop the capabilities of its personnel through specialised training programmes, exchange of expertise with the world’s best police forces and adoption of the latest security technologies have enabled it to maintain high benchmarks of excellence.

He particularly praised Dubai Police for its contributions as a frontline force in combating the pandemic.

During the visit, Sheikh Mohammed toured the Dubai Police Command and Control Centre. He also unveiled the Drone Box, an unmanned aerial system designed to help Dubai Police improve its operational effectiveness and reduce emergency response rates. The system is set to help reduce response time from 4 minutes 40 seconds to one minute for criminal reports. Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on the progress of the Oyoon project, an artificial intelligence (AI) programme implemented to raise Dubai’s profile as one of the world’s safest cities.

Lieutenant-General Al Marri thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed for empowering national talent to contribute more effectively to the UAE’s progress. He said that Dubai Police is keen to invest further in training and development, and deploy the latest technologies to enhance its services.

Related Topics

Drone Prime Minister World Police Exchange UAE Dubai Visit Rashid Progress Criminals From Best

Recent Stories

Fake story about stolen car lands Karachi SHO in t ..

6 minutes ago

Water scarcity emerged as a serious problem: Mian ..

30 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler pardons a number of prisoners ahead of E ..

35 minutes ago

Russia's corona-virus deaths, cases keep rising

32 minutes ago

Oil down over negative data on Chinese oil imports ..

32 minutes ago

Ethiopia's Abiy vows to repel 'enemies' after Tigr ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.