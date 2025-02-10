Mohammed bin Rashid visits exhibition showcasing top government innovation projects at World Governments Summit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, viewed a number of the top global government innovations during his visit to the ‘Edge of Government’ exhibit, held as part of the World Governments Summit 2025.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied during the visit by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai sports Council; Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit; Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications; and Huda Al Hashimi, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed stressed that government innovation is the foundation for communities’ quality of life and the main driver for creating a better future for the generations to come. He added that the UAE has right from the start of its journey laid the foundations of an outstanding experience based on innovation and future foresight, and has been able within a few decades to achieve unprecedented global achievements in various fields.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed emphasised the responsibility of governments to champion and implement innovation across all sectors, integrating it into their operational approach and fostering a culture of innovation within society. This commitment, he noted, is crucial to supporting initiatives that enhance quality of life and secure a brighter future for generations to come.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed praised the innovative projects and experiences showcased at the Edge of Government exhibit, stressing that celebrating global innovation experiences through the World Governments Summit platform reflects the UAE’s vision and its keenness to stimulate human and institutional creativity, and encourage governments, institutions and individuals to develop ideas and innovate solutions that advance their communities and countries.

Organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation and supported by the exhibit’s exclusive partner First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the Edge of Government exhibit, ‘Butterfly Effect,’ offers an interactive, visual exploration of how present decisions shape the future of societies. The showcased innovations encourage visitors to think unconventionally and develop creative solutions to the world's most pressing challenges. Through its interactive experiences, the exhibition aims to disseminate knowledge and inspire innovative thinking.

The Edge of Government exhibit includes 10 distinguished innovations selected from more than 150 innovative projects around the world, to reach the list of the best projects nominated for the Edge of Government Award, which honours the best innovation of creative governments, according to specific evaluation criteria including novelty, replicability, and impact.

The innovative projects represent 19 countries: USA, Kenya, Zambia, Uganda, Palau, Italy, Australia, UK, India, China, Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Vietnam, the Republic of Korea, Cameroon, the Netherlands, and Poland.

The World Government Summit showcased the US-developed ‘Digital Food Twin Model,’ a groundbreaking approach to food security that uses satellite imagery and other data to simulate US food movement and pinpoint vulnerabilities to disruptions like extreme weather.

Launched in collaboration with NASA, the Helmets Labeling Crops initiative has revolutionised agricultural monitoring in several countries, including the USA, Kenya, Zambia, and Uganda. By equipping individuals with helmet-mounted GoPro cameras, the project cost-effectively gathers data to provide farmers with crucial information like optimal planting times and disease outbreak predictions, particularly in remote areas.

The Edge of Government exhibit presents an experience from Palau, a small island in the Pacific Ocean whose main source of income is tourism, which poses challenges to its ecosystem. The ‘Palau Pledge’, the world’s first immigration visa dedicated to environmental conservation, obliges each visitor to sign a pledge, stamped in their passport, committing to follow a responsible tourism policy that protects the environment and respects local culture.

Italy's Edge of Government exhibit showcases ‘Volontari SOS,’ an innovative crisis response platform born from an unexpected source. When the Savio River flooded, the director of ‘Rockin'1000,’ a rock concert management platform, recognised parallels between coordinating volunteers during a crisis and managing large-scale concerts, and adapted the platform to offer a replicable, scalable, and adaptable model for other regions and countries facing future emergencies.

Australia's exhibit showcases ‘Dragonfly Thinking,’ a Canberra-based startup employing a unique approach to complex challenges. Inspired by the dragonfly's multifaceted vision, the company uses generative AI to provide policymakers with a comprehensive, 360-degree perspective. This methodology helps uncover hidden connections, simplify complex issues, and anticipate interconnected challenges. The Australian government is piloting this approach through the National Resilience Project, where the Institute of Integrated Economic Research Australia is applying the ‘dragonfly eye’ concept to enhance resilience in areas like cybersecurity, climate change adaptation, supply chain risks, and economic stability.

The Fridgeconomics innovation analyses the global economy through an unlikely lens: the refrigerator. Implemented across multiple countries, including the UK, India, China, and Indonesia, the UK-based Trinetra Fund's ‘rapid ethnography’ analyzes refrigerator contents to uncover emerging consumer behaviors and trends. This approach delivers actionable insights in just 7-10 days, informing investment strategies.

The UK and South Korea showcase an innovative urban planning solution at the Edge of Government exhibition. Daegu, South Korea, partnered with Dark Matter Labs to create a flexible licensing system that reduces bureaucracy and enables on-demand space use. This revitalises vacant historic buildings by simplifying repurposing for pop-up shops, workshops, and events, boosting economic and social activity. The system leverages real-time IoT data, open data sharing, and decentralised governance. Following a successful Korean pilot, the UK is testing the model, with early data showing reduced costs, faster licensing, increased space utilisation, community engagement, and lower crime rates.

A UK-Cameroon initiative empowers communities by leveraging AI-driven biotechnology. In 2016, Cameroon ratified the UN Nagoya Protocol, ensuring community participation in genetic surveying. This led to a partnership developing Africa's first benefit-sharing agreements for digital sequence information. This model allows bioindustries access to genetic data while ensuring communities benefit financially and scientifically through direct returns and per-sample fees.

The Netherlands showcases an innovative approach to social care: making the exception the norm. Addressing bureaucratic hurdles faced by vulnerable individuals, the ‘Hacking Method’ empowers local workers to bypass red tape and create customised support plans. A digital platform identifies exception cases, analyses obstacles, and pinpoints legal flexibilities.

In Poland, the Department of Water Protection Research Team at Adam Mickiewicz University has discovered that oysters are able to sense contamination to the same degree and accuracy determined by legal water safety standards.

This discovery has led to the development of an oyster-based bio-monitoring system for water quality, which provides continuous and immediate protection for water sources, treatment plants, and ecosystems.

The World Governments Summit 2025 convenes over 30 heads of state and government, more than 80 international and regional organisations and 140 government delegations. Its agenda features 21 global forums exploring major future trends and transformations, over 200 interactive sessions with more than 300 prominent speakers – including presidents, ministers, experts, thought leaders, and decision-makers – and over 30 ministerial meetings and roundtables attended by more than 400 ministers. The Summit will also publish 30 strategic reports in partnership with its international knowledge partners.