Mohammed bin Rashid visits Expo 2020’s operations centre ahead of the start of the mega event

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, visited the operations centre of the Expo 2020 venue in Dubai, ahead of the start of the mega event.

Being held for the first time in the middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia, the event, billed as the greatest show in the world, is all set to welcome delegations representing 191 nations.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied on his visit by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee. H.H. Sheikh Mohammed reviewed the processes followed by the main operations centre, which is the base for 134 units of government and private entities in charge of operations, safety and security of the mega event.

Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on the coordination mechanisms used by the teams based at the operations centre. Expressing his confidence in the ability of Expo 2020 teams to deliver an outstanding event, His Highness said, "We promised to organise the most exceptional Expo in the history of the event. Our nation’s talented citizens were able to convert this vision into a comprehensive plan for success, conveying a message to the world that our commitment to excellence makes us an important contributor to shaping the globe’s future.

"Their unwavering positivity, determination and diligent planning gave us the confidence that our mission will be accomplished," Sheikh Mohammed added.

The main operations centre is run by a total of 134 units made up of personnel representing 95 nationalities.

Local, Federal, public and private entities are working under the same umbrella to ensure close coordination in running the event.

Sheikh Mohammed also reviewed Dubai Police’s preparations for the event, and the latest smart technologies being used to ensure the highest standards of security at the venue including Dubai Police’s ASRI, an AI based system that enables the organisation to respond to any emergency within a minute.

His Highness also reviewed the preparations of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) for the event. DHA’s Expo 2020 Dubai’s Emergency Centre will offer comprehensive healthcare services to Expo 2020 Dubai visitors, including PCR tests. DHA has set up a five-lane drive-through PCR testing facility and a PCR screening centre with a capacity of 10,000 tests per day, which will provide results within four hours.

Sheikh Mohammed was also briefed about the plans of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to provide public transport facilities to facilitate the smooth movement of people during the event. His Highness also reviewed the operations of the Dubai Metro Route 2020, which is set to serve up to half a million riders per day. RTA has deployed 126 buses from nine stations to serve Expo visitors free of charge, in addition to shuttle buses from hotels to the Expo venue and buses from other emirates. During his visit to the main operations centre, His Highness also reviewed the preparations of Dubai’s General Directorate of Civil Defense.