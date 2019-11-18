Mohammed bin Rashid visits GBF side exhibition

The Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, today visited a side exhibition of the Global Business Forum, GBF, held in Jumeirah City. He was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2019) The Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, today visited a side exhibition of the Global Business Forum, GBF, held in Jumeirah City. He was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

During his tour of the exhibition, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was briefed about the representative offices launched by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in several African capitals and in cities in China and Latin America and their role in promoting the UAE, especially Dubai and the logistical facilitation it provides, as well as its strategic location and business environment.

The Dubai Chamber has 11 offices in Kenya, Ethiopia, Mozambique, Ghana, Argentina, Brazil and Panama, as well as four offices in Azerbaijan and India and two offices in China, in Shanghai and Shenzhen.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed was also briefed about the objectives and agenda of a joint start-up training programme organised by the UAE and some African countries to educate talented youth who have innovative entrepreneurship ideas.

The programme aims to highlight promising investment opportunities in Dubai and Africa.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed praised the role of the Dubai Chamber and its working teams in reinforcing the country’s position on the world economic map and promoting Dubai as a destination for gathering business leaders, artists, intellectuals and those seeking stability, work and social compassion.

"We plant flowers in our country’s parks and encourage culture, art, beauty, giving and tolerance in our community, so our beloved country can remain an icon of peace and human civilisations. Bless the ideas and efforts of all talented people and those interested in these noble values," he said.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied during his tour by Majid Saif Al Ghurair, Chairman of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Customs Corporation, Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of the Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department.