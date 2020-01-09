UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid Visits Jumeirah Archaeological Site

Thu 09th January 2020 | 04:15 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Jumeirah Archaeological Site

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has visited the Jumeirah Archaeological Site. The site is one of the most historical archeological sites in the UAE and was discovered in 1969. The site belongs to the Abbasid era in the 9th century, when the settlement served as a caravan stop along a trading route connecting Iraq and Oman to India and China.

His Highness started his visit at the museum that present special collections of ancient treasures like pottery, coins, and tools. Emirati archaeologist at Dubai Municipality Mehra Saif Al Mansouri briefed Sheikh Mohammed and his accompanying delegation about the Museum’s collections.

Sheikh Mohammed also toured the 80 thousand square meter site and visited the ancient homes, rest houses, mosque and other public facilities.

Sheikh Mohammed said, "We are exploring the past to discover and preserve such treasures and to revive our memory and remember the great history and our values.

Such history can help triggering and nourish the capabilities of the new generations and motivate them to explore new horizons."

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman of Emirates Group His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Deputy Chairman of Police and General Security in Dubai Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Etihad Museum Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, CEO of the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation Jamal Bin Huwaireb, Dawood Al Hajeri, Director General of Dubai Municipality Dawood Abdul Rahman Abdullah Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Protocol Department Khalifa Saeed Suleiman and General Director of Dubai Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing Helal Saeed Al Marri.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

