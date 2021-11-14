UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Visits Pavilions Of Jordan, Singapore At Expo 2020 Dubai

Mohammed bin Rashid visits pavilions of Jordan, Singapore at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today visited the pavilions of Singapore and Jordan at Expo 2020 Dubai.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh during his visit to the Jordan pavilion.

"The UAE welcomes the culture, history and people of Jordan in the UAE. Our fraternal relations with Jordan will continue to develop steadily," Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

The Kingdom's pavilion sheds extensive light on Jordan’s history, tourism potential and future plans.

"Today, I also visited the pavilion of Singapore at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The meeting of the world with us in Dubai over six months at the Expo is amazing. It will reflect positively on the development drive in our country," Sheikh Mohammed tweeted following his visit to the Singapore pavilion which showcases the country's latest technologies in the field of environmental sustainability.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied during the tour by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee; His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai.

