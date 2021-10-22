UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Visits Pavilions Of Lithuania, Sweden At Expo 2020 Dubai

Fri 22nd October 2021 | 10:30 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid visits pavilions of Lithuania, Sweden at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today met with the Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Simonetti during his visit to the country’s Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The meeting discussed new avenues to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries in a range of fields, including technology, renewable energy, food security and life sciences among others.

Sheikh Mohammed and Simonetti toured the Lithuania Pavilion, located in the sustainability district, which highlights the country’s various technological advancements in everything from lasers to life sciences.

The airy, light-filled design of the Openarium Lithuania’s Pavilion at Expo welcomes visitors via a shaded wooden terrace decorated with brightly coloured traditional Lithuanian shutters. Inside the Pavilion, the central highlight is the ‘Unseen Lithuania’ exhibit, a high-definition digital tour of the country’s natural beauty. The Pavilion also showcases the Lithuanian cuisine and authentic handcrafts.

Sheikh Mohammed also visited the Pavilion of Sweden, located in the Sustainability District, where he was briefed on Sweden’s experience in building smart cities, developing the next generation of travel, innovating life sciences and developing a bio-circular economy.

Sweden’s vast boreal forests are places of magic, beauty and solitude much like the sweeping deserts of the UAE. The Sweden Pavilion at Expo 2020 offers an enchanting blend of these two cultures, combining a Nordic woodland-inspired experience with middle Eastern architectural flair. The Pavilion’s tree-filled design leads visitors through a variety of ‘clearings’ among the stylised trunks, where interactive multimedia exhibits explore themed topics. Visitors are able to explore next-generation travel systems and immerse themselves in futuristic smart cities while absorbing the authentic sounds of Sweden’s rich woodlands.

At the end of his tour, His Highness expressed his appreciation for the efforts taken to showcase innovation, culture and knowledge at the Sweden Pavilion and expressed the hope that Expo 2020 Dubai will help reinforce ties between the UAE and Sweden.

Being held for the first time in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region, Expo 2020 Dubai houses the pavilions of 192 countries participating in the event as well as those of diverse organisations from across the world. The global show runs until 31 March 2022.

