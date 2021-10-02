Mohammed bin Rashid visits pavilions of Saudi Arabia; Oman at Expo 2020 Dubai

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today visited the pavilions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Sultanate of Oman at Expo 2020 Dubai.

His Highness was accompanied on both the visits by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

Held under the theme of "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future", Expo 2020 Dubai, which features the participation of 192 countries, opened its doors to the public on 1 October 2021 and will continue until 31 March 2022. The world’s biggest in-person event to take place since the start of the pandemic and the first World Expo to be held in the middle East, Africa and South Asia region, Expo 2020 consolidates Dubai's role as a platform for incubating ideas that can help countries across the world realise their vision for a better future.

At the beginning of the visit, His Highness said Expo 2020 Dubai provides a platform to foster a united global approach to tackling the world’s critical problems and exploring new sustainable development avenues. The international mega event held in the UAE is contributing significantly to the worldwide effort to harness new technology, innovation and creativity to improve people’s lives and create a brighter global future, His Highness said.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed visited the pavilion of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which represents the country’s ‘Vision 2030’, a unique transformative economic and social reform blueprint that is opening Saudi Arabia up to the world. Located in the Opportunity District, the pavilion, spanning over 13,000 square metres, is the second largest pavilion in size at the Expo 2020 Dubai site.

The Saudi pavilion offers a glimpse into the country’s future, taking visitors on a journey through its ambitions across four main pillars: people, nature, heritage and opportunities. Rising six stories above the ground, the pavilion was also designed to showcase the Kingdom’s ancient culture, heritage; the wonders of its natural landscape; and the rapid drive and innovation of its present and future ambitions.

Aligned with global sustainability norms and a clear environmental vision, the eco-friendly structure boasts solar panels manufactured in the Kingdom by Saudi entrepreneurs. In keeping with the overarching theme of Expo 2020 Dubai, ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, the Saudi Arabian pavilion takes visitors on a guided tour of the wonders of the country’s 13 regions through multiple immersive and interactive exhibits.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also visited the pavilion of the Sultanate of Oman located in the Mobility District of Expo 2020 Dubai. The educational and recreational journey offered by the pavilion pays tribute to the country’s natural heritage. The eye-catching design of the pavilion draws inspiration from the frankincense tree one of the most important natural treasures of Oman.

Visitors to the pavilion pass through five zones that illuminate how frankincense contributed to Omani advancements in transportation, knowledge, manufacturing, sustainability and exploration. The pavilion also includes a shop, in which more than 2,000 types of goods and products belonging to nearly 400 small and medium enterprises are displayed.

The achievements of various Omani institutions, embodying the country’s ‘Oman 2040’ vision, are showcased at the pavilion. The pavilion also tells the history of Oman, the civilisational and human achievements of the country and its future aspirations.