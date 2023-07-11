Open Menu

Mohammed Bin Rashid Visits SeaWorld Yas Island

Muhammad Irfan Published July 11, 2023 | 10:15 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid visits SeaWorld Yas Island

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today visited SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the first marine life theme park in the middle East and the first SeaWorld park outside the United States.

During the visit, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was briefed about the facilities at the massive educational and entertainment complex, which represents a significant addition to the UAE's tourist attractions.

Commenting on the occasion of the visit, His Highness highlighted the country's world-class infrastructure developed through strong public-private partnerships, which have helped enhance the UAE’s attractiveness as a leading global tourist destination. His Highness noted the project's role in raising awareness about the marine environment and its preservation.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed was also briefed about the diverse educational and entertainment experiences spread over eight sections of the theme park, featuring marine habitats from around the world, from the frozen poles to tropical regions.

Built on an area of 183,000 square metres, SeaWorld Yas Island spans five floors.

His Highness also learned about SeaWorld Yas Island's role in preserving marine life through its research and rescue centre, the first facility of its kind in the region specialised in rescuing and rehabilitating marine organisms. The centre supports the UAE’s commitment to protecting the marine environment and conserving biodiversity.

During the tour, Sheikh Mohammed visited the largest water basin of its kind in the world, containing about 25 million litres of water and housing approximately 68,000 different marine species. He also visited Abu Dhabi World located within SeaWorld Yas Island, which provides visitors a glimpse into the nature of marine life in the waters of the Gulf region as well as the marine heritage of the UAE and the region.

The latest addition to the entertainment destinations on Yas Island, SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, was developed by Miral, Abu Dhabi's leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences, in partnership with SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment, a leading global theme park and entertainment company.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Water UAE Dubai Company Abu Dhabi Visit Rashid United States Middle East From Million Housing

Recent Stories

COP28 President-Designate meets with King Felipe V ..

COP28 President-Designate meets with King Felipe VI of Spain

7 minutes ago
 Security measures for Muharram reviewed

Security measures for Muharram reviewed

5 minutes ago
 Government leaving no stone unturned to avert law ..

Government leaving no stone unturned to avert law and order situation in Kurram

5 minutes ago
 US Charges Merrill Lynch, Parent Company For Faili ..

US Charges Merrill Lynch, Parent Company For Failing Suspicious Activity Reports ..

5 minutes ago
 Kakakhel meets SAPM Ahmad Khan, discus provincial ..

Kakakhel meets SAPM Ahmad Khan, discus provincial matters

5 minutes ago
 China, Pakistan to speed up cooperation on natural ..

China, Pakistan to speed up cooperation on natural disaster monitoring

6 minutes ago
Full support being extended to elected LG represen ..

Full support being extended to elected LG representatives: Sindh Minister for Lo ..

6 minutes ago
 Hate Speech Being Promoted Globally by Social Medi ..

Hate Speech Being Promoted Globally by Social Media Amid Tensions - UN High Comm ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan achieved many milestones in just 15 month ..

Pakistan achieved many milestones in just 15 months: Marriyum Aurangzeb

11 minutes ago
 Turkish Currency Reserves Grow to $108.6Bln in Lat ..

Turkish Currency Reserves Grow to $108.6Bln in Late June From $98.5Bln in May - ..

3 minutes ago
 Passenger Plane Crashes After Landing at Somali Ca ..

Passenger Plane Crashes After Landing at Somali Capital's Airport - Aviation Aut ..

11 minutes ago
 French, Lithuanian Defense Firms Discuss Cooperati ..

French, Lithuanian Defense Firms Discuss Cooperation to Aid Ukraine - Reports

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East