Mohammed bin Rashid visits Smart Police Station at Al Murraqabat Police Station

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, accompanied by Dubai’s Deputy Chairman of Police and General Security Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, today visited Dubai Police’s ‘Smart Police Station’, SPS, located at the Al Murraqabat Police Station.

Following the establishment of the first smart police station, Dubai Police seeks to transform all its stations into smart police stations that can provide services round the clock without human intervention.

Sheikh Mohammed said that being a leader in shaping the future requires the country to harness advanced technologies.

His Highness commended the role of smart technologies in improving the efficiency of government sectors, especially those that provide critical services including security services.

"We offer the world an advanced model for government operations that is based on meeting people’s requests rapidly and efficiently with the help of advanced solutions. The world around us is changing rapidly and technology not only allows us to keep pace with these changes but also become a leader in its adoption. We are confident that we will be able to implement all our ambitious plans and strategies in this domain," His Highness added.

His Highness praised the steady progress made by Dubai Police in improving the efficiency of its services. He stressed the importance of preparing and training policemen to be able to work efficiently in a smart environment so that a smooth transition can be ensured.

Sheikh Mohammed was welcomed at Al Murraqabat Police Station by Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri and senior officers of Dubai Police.

Sheikh Mohammed was briefed about the services the Smart Police Station offers, which include 27 main services and 33 sub-services. The services are provided in seven languages including Arabic, English, Spanish, French, German, Russian and Chinese.

Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri said that Dubai Police has adopted a strategic plan to transform its police stations into smart stations, as part of Sheikh Mohammed’s vision to transform Dubai Government into a smart and forward-looking government. "H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, is closely following up on the implementation of the vision. The transformation is part of Dubai Plan 2021 and the strategic plan to make Dubai the smartest city in the world," he added.

Al Marri said that the plan seeks to reduce the number of customers who need to visit government service centres by 80 percent and provide the highest level of services to people of determination.

Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, said that the transformation supports the UAE’s Artificial Intelligence strategy.

Brigadier Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi, Director-General of the Smart Services Department of Dubai Police, and head of the Smart Police Stations, SPS, project, said that the transformation of the Al Murraqabat Police Station into a Smart Police Station was achieved by re-engineering the station’s processes.

Brigadier Ali Ahmed Abdullah Ghanem, Director of Al Muraqqabat Police Station, said that as part of the transformation, staff were reassigned to other positions. A total of 19 employees were transferred to other positions following the smart transformation. The transformation involved four phases, he said Customers can access the SPS system using their Emirates IDs. After their faces are scanned, they will receive a token. There are four closed rooms that offer smart services. Customers can interact with the operation room through screens. Two smart rooms allow customers to interact directly with officers in cases that require their presence.