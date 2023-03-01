UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Visits Strawberry Farm In Hatta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2023 | 03:15 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2023) DUBAI, 28th February, 2023 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday visited the new Hatta Souq and checked on the progress of the first phase of projects executed as part of the Hatta development plan.

During his tour in Hatta, Sheikh Mohammed visited a strawberry farm owned by Emirati Khalfan Humaid Al Mutuwaiee and praised the farm's concept and its role in attracting tourists and visitors to the area.

