Mohammed bin Rashid visits The Big 5 exhibition

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Nov, 2019) Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum today visited The Big 5 exhibition, the region's largest construction exhibition, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Sheikh Mohammed toured various pavilions and viewed some of the products exhibited at the event which is hosting 2,200 exhibitors from 135 countries.

He was briefed about some of the latest technologies and techniques used in the construction industry.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Minister of Economy Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Director-General of the Dubai Ruler’s Court Mohammed Al Shaibani, Director- General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, along with senior officials