Mohammed bin Rashid visits the pavilions of Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Russia at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, visited the pavilions of Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Russia at Expo 2020.

Being held for the first time in the middle East, Africa and South Asia region, Expo 2020 Dubai houses the pavilions of 192 countries participating in the event as well as those of diverse organisations from across the world. The mega global show runs for 182 days until 31st March, 2022.

His Highness said the strong Gulf presence at Expo 2020 Dubai provides a significant opportunity for the global community to learn more about the region’s culture, heritage and civilisation as well as its aspirations to achieve world-leading excellence in a range of sectors. "We have a rich civilisation and cultural heritage that give us a strong base to realise our modern ambitions and aspirations. The groundbreaking projects launched across the Gulf region seek to advance the goal of enhancing human happiness and contribute to creating a glorious future for the world," His Highness stated. Expo 2020 provides a unique platform for building bridges of understanding and engagement between diverse cultures and markets across the globe, he added.

His Highness was accompanied during the visits by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; and H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Under the theme of ‘Density Weaves Opportunities’, the Bahraini pavilion aims to create images of weaving needles and the density of a traditionally woven fabric. In its structure, 126 rods become weaving needles that represent Bahrain’s history of traditional crafts, simultaneously stitching multiculturalism into the social fabric through food.

Physical and interactive displays give visitors a first-hand look at innovative technologies used in the manufacture of carbon fibre and fibre-glass – woven composite materials used in a number of industries including automotive and construction. Bahrain’s rich pearling heritage will be on display at the pavilion in the months of October and November. The pavilion’s main area is an underground open plan space of experience and innovation. The unique architecture and multiple live weaving stations enjoy constant activity, akin to a laboratory of innovation and multiple experiences.

Also located in the Opportunity District, the Qatar pavilion pays tribute to the country's coat of arms, which is rooted in its rich history and cultural heritage.

The sweeping shape of Qatar's pavilion echoes the essence of this insignia, through a design that exudes movement, mobility, strength and tradition. The pavilion’s design offers a modern interpretation of Qatar’s progressive outlook.

Organised under the theme: ‘Qatar: The Future is Now’, the pavilion aims to reflect the country’s pioneering position in leading change. The pavilion also shines a spotlight on the pioneering mega projects that have been completed to host the FIFA World Cup 2022, in addition to the incentives and investment opportunities provided by Qatar as part of its economic diversification plans Located in the Sustainability District, Kuwait’s pavilion has been created under the theme ‘New Kuwait: New Opportunities for Sustainability’. The design of the pavilion evokes a sand dune and the country’s famed water towers, which represent Kuwait’s vast deserts and seaports.

The Kuwait pavilion showcases a gamut of milestones from the traditional to contemporary across 5,600 square metres of area offering a cross-section view of the country’s sustainability focus, history, tradition and contemporary growth and prosperity.

The pavilion showcases Kuwait’s rich past and its future sustainable development objectives, as well as economic diversity that promotes business innovation. The pavilion’s roster of events features exhibitions, acts and speakers – all of which showcase the past, present and future of Kuwait in line with the Kuwait Vision 2035 (also known as ‘New Kuwait’).

The pavilion offers visitors a spectacularly choreographed theatrical performance, depicting Kuwaiti culture and tradition. Along with its thematic cultural programmes, the pavilion showcases how Kuwait has taken great strides in technology, innovation, environmental sustainability, and development in the past decades.

His Highness also visited the Russian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, which tells stories of the country’s scientific and cultural heritage carefully preserved over the course of the past centuries. It also showcases the works of the brightest minds behind the latest cutting-edge technologies made in Russia aimed at making our future better. With the theme of ‘Creative Mind: Driving the Future’, the pavilion presents the best Russian creative projects, as well as a changing exposition of the regions of the Russian Federation.

A domed structure, the Russian pavilion’s outer shell consists of a multitude of intertwined multi-coloured thread-like tubes. The combination of many bright colors and the constant change in the direction of the threads create the feeling that they have no beginning or end, symbolising the endless process of cognition and the rapid speed of progress.