UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid Visits The State Security Department’s Headquarters In Dubai

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 03:15 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid visits the State Security Department’s headquarters in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has visited the headquarters of the State Security Department in Dubai, where he praised the country's state-of-the-art security facilities.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Council and Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, accompanied Sheikh Mohammed on his visit.

The Vice President was received by the Director General of State Security in Dubai Major General Talal Belhoul, the Deputy Director General of State Security in Dubai, Major General Awad Hader Al Muhairi and other senior officials of the Department.

Sheikh Mohammed said the UAE is one of the world’s safest and most secure countries due to the readiness of security personnel to keep pace with global advancements and deploy the latest technologies in the field.

His Highness and the dignitaries accompanying him were briefed on the State Security Department’s achievements and its new initiatives launched as part of integrated nationwide security efforts. Major General Belhoul also briefed Sheikh Mohammed about the Department’s development plans and future projects.

Sheikh Mohammed expressed his gratitude to all State Security staff saying the leadership has a high level of confidence in their ability to protect the country and the community.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Dubai Visit Rashid Media All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Noor Bukhari says Bushra Bibi is more than a mothe ..

21 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns Houthi targeting of Saudi Ar ..

47 minutes ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait on ..

47 minutes ago

Govt's preferential policies key to development of ..

52 minutes ago

DC visits fruit, vegetable market

52 minutes ago

India launches massive drive against COVID-19

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.