Mohammed bin Rashid visits the State Security Department’s headquarters in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has visited the headquarters of the State Security Department in Dubai, where he praised the country's state-of-the-art security facilities.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Council and Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, accompanied Sheikh Mohammed on his visit.

The Vice President was received by the Director General of State Security in Dubai Major General Talal Belhoul, the Deputy Director General of State Security in Dubai, Major General Awad Hader Al Muhairi and other senior officials of the Department.

Sheikh Mohammed said the UAE is one of the world’s safest and most secure countries due to the readiness of security personnel to keep pace with global advancements and deploy the latest technologies in the field.

His Highness and the dignitaries accompanying him were briefed on the State Security Department’s achievements and its new initiatives launched as part of integrated nationwide security efforts. Major General Belhoul also briefed Sheikh Mohammed about the Department’s development plans and future projects.

Sheikh Mohammed expressed his gratitude to all State Security staff saying the leadership has a high level of confidence in their ability to protect the country and the community.