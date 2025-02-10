Open Menu

Mohammed Bin Rashid Visits World Of Coffee 2025 Dubai Exhibition

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2025 | 08:48 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid visits World of Coffee 2025 Dubai exhibition

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today visited the fourth edition of World of Coffee 2025 Dubai exhibition being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre until 12th February.

Organised by DXB Live, the experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre, in collaboration with the Speciality Coffee Association (SCA), World of Coffee 2025 Dubai features exhibitors from 78 countries, making it the largest coffee industry exhibition in the region.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid highlighted the exhibition’s role in creating significant opportunities for farmers, traders, and coffee producers from the region and around the world to forge business deals and establish strategic partnerships.

With coffee being one of the most widely traded and valued commodities globally, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the industry’s significant potential to drive growth for entrepreneurs and owners of small and micro enterprises, reaffirming Dubai’s pivotal role in advancing the development and prosperity of diverse economic sectors worldwide.

During his visit, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was accompanied by Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director-General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, and Director-General of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid toured several pavilions at the exhibition, where he viewed a variety of exhibits showcasing coffee processing and preparation equipment, covering all stages from cultivation to distribution among consumers.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was briefed by Khalid Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President of DXB Live, on the exhibition’s growth over the years, with the fourth edition featuring 1,980 exhibiting companies and brands – representing a 50 percent increase compared to the previous edition. To accommodate the rising interest in participation, the exhibition space has been expanded by 33 percent, attracting exhibitors and trade visitors from 78 countries and further solidifying Dubai’s status as a leading hub for the global coffee industry.

World of Coffee 2025 Dubai exhibition features 10 national pavilions, with Morocco and Mexico participating for the first time, alongside returning countries Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Rwanda, Panama, El Salvador, Guatemala, Ethiopia, and India which has tripled its pavilion’s size. The event brings together leading coffee producers, manufacturers, and traders, with significant participation from coffee production and distribution companies in the UAE.

With Dubai’s rising status as a key player in global trade and a preferred international tourism destination – driven by a substantial increase in hospitality facilities, cafes, and restaurants – the emirate’s coffee trade is poised for significant growth in the coming period. This aligns with the broader growth of the coffee market in the region, supported by global projections indicating a compound annual growth rate of 4.84 percent through 2030.

