Mohammed Bin Rashid Watches Finale Of Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup Festival

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 09:00 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid watches finale of Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup Festival

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, watched on Saturday the main 119km race of Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup Festival at Dubai International Endurance City.

The finale, which was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, drew more than 400 male and female riders from 20 countries.

The 12th festival featured four international rides each 119km for ladies, private stables, individuals and the Yamamah Endurance Cup for mares .

Ghaith Abdul Wahed of M7 Stables rode to victory, winning the 119km Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup.

Organiser Dubai Equestrian Club said the weeklong Festival is an important stop on the Arab endurance Calendar and draws inspiration from Sheikh Hamdan and his continuous efforts to help develop and grow sport in the region.

The Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival creates several opportunities for local and international athletes to succeed and challenge their own personal skills and abilities in a safe and secure environment.

