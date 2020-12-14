UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid, WFP Chief Review Humanitarian Aid For COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 09:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and David Muldrow Beasley, the Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Programme, reviewed the role played by humanitarian and charity organisations in helping underprivileged nations survive the COVDI-19 pandemic.

This came as Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid met Beasley, today at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

The meeting addressed the onerous conditions poor peoples across the globe are facing under the pandemic and the difficulties they are encountering to meet their food and medical supplies and needs.

The top UN official hailed the significant humanitarian role played by the UAE through its charity and humanitarian organisations toward needy populations across the world, particularly third world and African nations without discrimination.

He highlighted in this respect the great humanitarian missions carried out by Dubai's International Humanitarian City in providing essential food supplies through airlifts and land bridges despite the tough transportation and traffic conditions caused by the current health crisis.

Beasley commended the tremendous efforts of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed and his personal follow-up of all these noble missions, which, he said, are reflective of the genuine humanitarian values upheld by the UAE, leadership, government and people.

He underlined the importance of Dubai in particular and UAE in general as a significant logistics hub to streamline provision of humanitarian assistance despite all challenges.

Attending the meeting were Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Cabinet Member and Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, as well as Director General of Dubai's Protocol Department Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman.

