DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said Saturday that the Museum of the Future is a global monument of urban excellence and a quintessential Emirati contribution to delivering a brighter future.

"A universal architectural icon, the Museum of the Future combines between our authentic Arab culture and far-reaching ambitions. It is a global engineering icon, but speaks the Arabic language," His Highness stated while attending a ceremony marking the attachment of the final piece to the facade of the Museum of the Future, a fresh milestone in the final preparations for completing the future landmark which embodies the UAE's unique urban achievements and adds to Dubai's distinguished track record of architectural masterpieces.

"The Museum of the Future represents a global architectural and engineering icon that will be harnessed to build human miracles capable of using the museum to shape a better future," Sheikh Mohammed said.

"We are not after architectural wonders, but we rather seek to unleash human potential to create a better future that abounds in miracles and testifies to the remarkable achievements made by the UAE. Dubai will continue to deliver architectural masterpieces as the world continues to be in progress for those who know exactly what they want," His Highness continued.

The Museum of the Future, along with the Emirates Towers, the Dubai International Financial Centre and the Dubai World Trade Centre, represents an innovation-driven area that will drive sustainability and advance the development process, he added, noting that the museum has already gained global fame even before its opening thanks to its one-of-a-kind design.

"The Museum of the Future will bespeak urban excellence upon its completion," Sheikh Mohammed affirmed while being shown around the progress of work at the landmark's facade wherein he was briefed by the team of the Dubai Future Foundation, the body in charge of the project, on the key design techniques, architectural styles and state-of-the-art solutions wielded in accomplishing the cultural landmark which is set to be the one of the most beautiful architectures in the world.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied during his tour of the museum by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai; and Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Cabinet Member and Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation, the Managing Director of the Dubai Future Foundation.

The Museum, which stands encased in stainless steel adorned with Arabic calligraphy, will upon completion represent a showplace for a new era - a center of creativity and hope where the visitor can see, touch and shape the country's shared future. Combining elements of exhibition, immersive theater and themed attraction, the Museum of the Future invites its visitors to look beyond the present and take their place within possible worlds to come.

Located the Emirates Towers area near Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, the 30,000-square-meter and 77 metre-high iconic building has instantly recognisable shape, epitomised by its futuristic stainless steel façade with illuminated glazed Arabic calligraphy. Seven floors of exhibition space will showcase innovative and futuristic concepts, services, and products for the future of cities.

The Museum of the Future strives to be a place of tolerance where varied cultural, philosophical, social and spiritual outlooks are welcome.