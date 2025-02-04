Mohammed bin Rashid witnesses UAE SWAT Challenge 2025 competitions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, attended part of the UAE Swat Challenge 2025 organised by the Ministry of Interior and hosted by Dubai Police at the Training City in Al Ruwayyah.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council; Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and General Security in Dubai; Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; as well as senior officials and tactical team leaders from around the world.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed witnessed teams competing in the ‘High Tower Challenge’ on the fourth day of the event, one of the five main competitions in the world’s largest tactical and special forces challenge. This year’s edition has set a record for participation, with 105 teams from 46 countries from 6 continents competing for top honours.

During his visit, Sheikh Mohammed watched several participating teams demonstrating their target shooting skills and rapid descent from the high tower, showcasing their physical fitness and swift tactical response expertise. He was also briefed on the high-level competencies of the tactical teams and the specialised training they undergo to enhance their professional skills and ability to overcome various challenges.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed expressed his appreciation for the Ministry of Interior’s efforts, led by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, in organising the event. He also commended the ministry's initiatives to foster knowledge exchange and implement international best practices, aiming to enhance the operational efficiency of various teams and ensure their preparedness to face any eventuality. His Highness further acknowledged the General Command of Dubai Police for the successful hosting and coordination of the event, highlighting how it contributed to helping sharpen the skills and expertise of police officers across the UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid met with the leaders of the tactical teams and praised their impressive performances. He emphasised the crucial role their work plays in ensuring the safety of communities and their ability to respond effectively to situations requiring specialised skill sets and high levels of physical fitness and mental resilience. H.H. Sheikh Mohammed received the ‘Challenge Shield’ from Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri. He was also presented with the official certificate recognising the UAE SWAT Challenge’s entry into the Guinness World Records for the largest number of countries participating in a special forces challenge, with 46 nations represented.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed also met with the Dubai Police Women's Team participating in the UAE SWAT Challenge, praising their dedication and obliging them for a commemorative photo session. He urged the female officers to keep honing their skills, highlighting the invaluable contribution of women to the nation's progress in diverse ways, including in the security establishment.

The UAE SWAT Challenge consists of five main competitions, namely Tactical Operations, Assault Challenge, Officer Rescue, High Tower Challenge and Obstacle Course. Each event requires teams to demonstrate advanced tactical strategies, exceptional physical fitness, and high-level skillsets to accumulate points right through the competition.

The challenge aims to enhance the exchange of expertise among tactical teams worldwide, provide a platform for learning more about the latest global best practices in rapid response operations, and assess the efficiency and readiness of teams in dealing with various tactical scenarios.

