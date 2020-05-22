UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid's Proactive And Pre-emptive Action Enables UAE To Respond To Global COVID-19 Pandemic, Says Mansour Bin Mohammed

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 08:00 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid's proactive and pre-emptive action enables UAE to respond to global COVID-19 pandemic, says Mansour bin Mohammed

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, said on Friday that the proactive approach taken by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has enabled us to respond to the global pandemic and minimise its grave repercussions.

"@sheikhmansoor, Chairman of #Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management: @HHShkMohd's principles of being proactive and taking pre-emptive action has enabled us to respond to the global pandemic and minimise its grave repercussions," tweeted the official Dubai media account.

Sheikh Mansoor made his remarks while chairing a remote meeting of the Committee's COVID-19 Command and Control Centre where he was updated on the latest situation and the efforts being made by the centre in collaboration with other Federal and local authorities and international stakeholders including the World Health Organisation, to contain the spread of the virus.

He was also briefed about the work progress and health preparations and response to deal with infections.

Sheikh Mansoor also praised the UAE’s scientific community for its prompt response to the pandemic.

''The UAE's scientific scene is now experiencing its best phase. Scientists of the UAE are placing our nation among the countries shaping the world's future. The Command and Control Centre plays a major role at the heart of the nation's efforts to combat COVID-19,'' he added.

