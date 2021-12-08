UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Salman Tours Saudi Arabia And UAE Pavilions At Expo Dubai

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 09:15 PM

Mohammed bin Salman tours Saudi Arabia and UAE pavilions at Expo Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2021) His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, today visited the pavilions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates at Expo 2020 Dubai.

His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman was accompanied during the tour by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

