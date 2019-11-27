Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to UAE a step in journey towards cooperation and integration

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Nov, 2019) The visit of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, to the UAE is a new step in the two countries' journey towards cooperation and integration.

The visit is also an occasion to continue the bilateral coordination on local, regional and international issues between the two countries, reflecting the shared visions and policies of their leaderships.

The consensus between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh reflects the historic role of the two countries in facing regional challenges, as well as their effective influence in rebalancing and maintaining the security and stability of the Arab region and safeguarding the interests of its peoples.

The relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia are based on solid foundations of cooperation and a common destiny, and the two countries enjoy international recognition and trust, especially due to their moderate policies and clear stances against extremism, intolerance and terrorism, as well as their efforts to counter regional interference in the internal affairs of Arab countries.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited the UAE last year as part of a regional tour, which included several other Arab countries.