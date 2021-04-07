UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Saud Al Qasimi Opens Mohamed Bin Zayed Field Hospital

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 11:30 PM

Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi opens Mohamed bin Zayed Field Hospital

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, has opened Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Field Hospital in the emirate, as part of the efforts made at the country level to ensure continued medical care coverage for all coronavirus patients in the UAE as per the latest health international protocols and practices.

The hospital, which sprawls over 7,000 sqm, is built by SEHA in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Prevention, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Employing 75 doctors, 231 nurses and 44 paramedics, the facility features 204 beds, 48 of which are for ICU, while 156 are dedicated to moderate and severe cases of COVID.

"The establishment of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Field Hospital is reflective of the singular efforts made by the UAE on confronting the COVID-19 pandemic and on ensuring world-class medical care services for the entire population," said Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, while opening the facility.

"The hospital is a qualitative addition to this vital sector that reinforces the advanced medical capacities boasted by Ras Al Khaimah to continue to ensure public health and safety," he added, noting that the availability of such hospitals nationwide corroborates the UAE leadership's determination to provide top health services for the UAE population and keep health at the heart of their top priorities.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud expressed his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his continual support and follow-up on providing field hospitals that address the health crisis nationwide.

"His Highness Sheikh Mohamed's directives to provide such field hospitals across all the emirates have reflected positively on the increased number of recoveries among COVID-19 cases in the country," RAK Crown Prince noted.

