Open Menu

Mohammed Bin Sultan Bin Khalifa Crowns Winners Of Areela 60-ft Dhow Sailing Race

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2025 | 09:45 PM

Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa crowns winners of Areela 60-ft Dhow Sailing Race

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2025) The dhow "Ghazi 103," owned by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and captained by Nukhuda Ahmed Saeed Salem Al Rumaithi, claimed victory in the Areela 60-ft Dhow Sailing Race.

The event was held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and organised by Abu Dhabi Marine sports Club as part of the heritage racing programme for the current season.

Second place went to "Zilzal 25," owned by H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and captained by Nukhuda Mohammed Abdullah Mohammed Jumaa Al Marzouqi. Third place was secured by "Al Taber 55," owned by Rashid Mohammed Rashid bin Ghadir and captained by Nukhuda Mohammed Suhail Khalfan Al Muhairi.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chairman of the UAE Marine Sports Federation and Chairman of the board of Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, followed the race closely and crowned the top three winners in a grand ceremony. Generous prizes, including three 4x4 vehicles, were awarded to the top winners, along with additional prizes for other high-ranking participants.

The race, which marked the third round for this category, covered a 25-mile nautical course with the participation of 88 dhows carrying a total of 1,780 sailors. The race commenced near Khalifa Port and concluded at the flagpole on the Abu Dhabi Corniche.

It featured intense competition, with a thrilling group finish by the leading dhows.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan praised the wise leadership for their unwavering support of heritage, particularly maritime traditions. He emphasised the importance of preserving the values and customs of the ancestors and passing them on to future generations.

He also lauded the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which strengthens and ensures the continuation of heritage and maritime events, bringing joy to participants, organisers, and spectators alike.

The Sheikh congratulated the winners and thanked all participants for their efforts in making the race a success. He described the 60-ft dhow sailing races as a significant challenge that symbolises the heroic feats of the ancestors, portraying a vivid picture of their journeys and reliance on the sea's bounty.

Sheikh Mohammed noted that the Areela Race holds a distinguished position in the season's racing Calendar due to its authenticity, competitive nature, and large-scale participation, creating a memorable experience for all involved.

The ceremony was attended by Saif Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Club's Racing and Sporting Events Committee, Nasser Al Dhaheri, Acting Director of Marine Sports at the Club, and Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Head of the academy Division.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sports UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Vehicles Rashid Salem Ghazi Event All Top Race

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa crowns winners of ..

Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa crowns winners of Areela 60-ft Dhow Sailing Race

2 minutes ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for yo ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for youth. Khawaja Ramiz Hassan

31 minutes ago
 First edition of UAE National MMA Championship get ..

First edition of UAE National MMA Championship gets underway in Abu Dhabi

32 minutes ago
 M42 leading AI revolution in healthcare

M42 leading AI revolution in healthcare

46 minutes ago
 200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for ..

200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for 4 Israeli female soldiers

2 hours ago
 Meta to spend up to $65 billion this year to power ..

Meta to spend up to $65 billion this year to power AI goals

2 hours ago
Emirates Arabian Horses Cup-Endurance kicks off Su ..

Emirates Arabian Horses Cup-Endurance kicks off Sunday

2 hours ago
 'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkabl ..

'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkable turnout of visitors

3 hours ago
 SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles

SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles

3 hours ago
 ACRES 2025 showcases flagship real estate projects ..

ACRES 2025 showcases flagship real estate projects across UAE

3 hours ago
 Massive fire at oil field in southern Iraq brought ..

Massive fire at oil field in southern Iraq brought under control

3 hours ago
 PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching ..

PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching 10th edition

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East