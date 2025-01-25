Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa crowns winners of Areela 60-ft Dhow Sailing Race

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2025) The dhow "Ghazi 103," owned by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and captained by Nukhuda Ahmed Saeed Salem Al Rumaithi, claimed victory in the Areela 60-ft Dhow Sailing Race.

The event was held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and organised by Abu Dhabi Marine sports Club as part of the heritage racing programme for the current season.

Second place went to "Zilzal 25," owned by H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and captained by Nukhuda Mohammed Abdullah Mohammed Jumaa Al Marzouqi. Third place was secured by "Al Taber 55," owned by Rashid Mohammed Rashid bin Ghadir and captained by Nukhuda Mohammed Suhail Khalfan Al Muhairi.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chairman of the UAE Marine Sports Federation and Chairman of the board of Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, followed the race closely and crowned the top three winners in a grand ceremony. Generous prizes, including three 4x4 vehicles, were awarded to the top winners, along with additional prizes for other high-ranking participants.

The race, which marked the third round for this category, covered a 25-mile nautical course with the participation of 88 dhows carrying a total of 1,780 sailors. The race commenced near Khalifa Port and concluded at the flagpole on the Abu Dhabi Corniche.

It featured intense competition, with a thrilling group finish by the leading dhows.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan praised the wise leadership for their unwavering support of heritage, particularly maritime traditions. He emphasised the importance of preserving the values and customs of the ancestors and passing them on to future generations.

He also lauded the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which strengthens and ensures the continuation of heritage and maritime events, bringing joy to participants, organisers, and spectators alike.

The Sheikh congratulated the winners and thanked all participants for their efforts in making the race a success. He described the 60-ft dhow sailing races as a significant challenge that symbolises the heroic feats of the ancestors, portraying a vivid picture of their journeys and reliance on the sea's bounty.

Sheikh Mohammed noted that the Areela Race holds a distinguished position in the season's racing Calendar due to its authenticity, competitive nature, and large-scale participation, creating a memorable experience for all involved.

The ceremony was attended by Saif Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Club's Racing and Sporting Events Committee, Nasser Al Dhaheri, Acting Director of Marine Sports at the Club, and Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Head of the academy Division.