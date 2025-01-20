Mohammed Bin Sultan Crowns Winners Of Formula 4 Powerboat Championship
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2025 | 01:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2025) Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chairman of the UAE Marine Sports Federation and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, crowned the top finishers in the third round of the UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship in Abu Dhabi.
On the first day, Sultan Al Falahi, driver of Boat #3 from Team Black Pharaoh, claimed first place. Obaid Mubarak, driver of Boat #7 from Team Obaid Marine, came in second, followed by Khalid Sultan Al Mazmi, driver of Boat #8 from Team Sharjah, in third place.
On the second day, Sultan Al Falahi secured the overall title, taking first place, while Obaid Mubarak finished second, and Salem Al Yafie, driver of Boat #10 from Team Obaid Marine, claimed third.
The two-day competition featured 12 participants from the UAE, Kuwait, Yemen, and Sudan.
Sheikh Mohammed praised the success of the UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship, emphasising that this achievement highlights the UAE's leadership in hosting global sporting events and its commitment to advancing marine sports.
He added, "The success of the UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship is the result of the dedication and hard work of all participants and organisers. It reflects our nation's passion for developing marine sports, both in terms of infrastructure and organisation. This championship enhances our international presence and showcases the competence of Emiratis in hosting major global events."
Recent Stories
Mohammed bin Sultan crowns winners of Formula 4 Powerboat Championship
First flight successfully lands at Gwadar Int’l Airport
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan
Seminar in Sharjah on 'Quality Assurance in Higher Education'
Sharjah Economic Development Department evaluates 'Ruwad' projects
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2025
UAE participates in International Geological Survey Meeting in Riyadh
Real Madrid regain LaLiga lead
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with members of Board of Young Arab Leaders
Manchester City score six past Ipswitch Town
Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Ruler’s Court Elite Men’s Cycling Race’
More Stories From Middle East
-
Mohammed bin Sultan crowns winners of Formula 4 Powerboat Championship5 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi ranked world’s safest city for 9th consecutive year20 minutes ago
-
EAD, Aldar, Emirates Nature-WWF partner to study biodiversity35 minutes ago
-
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan50 minutes ago
-
Seminar in Sharjah on 'Quality Assurance in Higher Education'2 hours ago
-
China discovers new gold resources3 hours ago
-
Sharjah Economic Development Department evaluates 'Ruwad' projects3 hours ago
-
Korea’s foreign currency deposits rise in December3 hours ago
-
UAE participates in International Geological Survey Meeting in Riyadh12 hours ago
-
Real Madrid regain LaLiga lead13 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with members of Board of Young Arab Leaders13 hours ago
-
Manchester City score six past Ipswitch Town13 hours ago