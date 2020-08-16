ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has made a telephone call to Ghobaisha Al Ketbi, a resident of Al Shuwaib area in Al Ain, in which he expressed his thanks and appreciation for her role and initiatives in serving the community.

During the call, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed said that Ghobaisha is an exemplary woman and a role model as she presented the finest examples of Emirati women in expressing their identity, love and loyalty to the country.

Ghobaisha Al Ketbi has generously supported the police officers at a checkpoint near her home with meals, from the first moment it was set up. She has also provided Iftar meals throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan to police officers in Al Shuwaib.

"We are proud of her and her initiatives in serving the nation and society, and what she does is appreciated and we are grateful to her," H.H. Sheikh Mohamed said.

"The leadership of the UAE and society cherish these positive and benevolent examples of citizens and residents, and appreciate their sincere efforts for the country with their community initiatives in various circumstances," His Highness added.

Al Ketbi, in turn, expressed her happiness at the phone call, saying that it is a great appreciation to her. She added that the call motivated her to continue making more efforts in serving the country, which has spared no effort to offer a decent life for every resident of this land.