Mohammed bin Zayed receives South Korean President' envoy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, said the cooperation programme between the UAE and South Korea on the peaceful uses of nuclear energy sets an example to emulate in this field.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed made the statements as he received today Im Jong-seok, Minister of State and Special Envoy of the President of the Republic of South Korea, with whom he discussed an array of issues of common interest against the backdrop of the strategic partnership between the two friendly countries.

Sheikh Mohammed, during the meeting, which took place at Al Shati' Palace in Abu Dhabi, conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to S.

Korean President Moon Jae-in. and expressed his wishes to the Korean people for continued progress, stability and development.

The Korean envoy thanked Sheikh Mohammed for the warm welcome, stressing the keenness of the South Korean President to develop Emirati-Korean relations at all levels.

The meeting was attended by Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the delegation accompanying the Korean envoy.