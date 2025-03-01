Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah Contributes AED 20 Million To Fathers’ Endowment Campaign
Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2025 | 04:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2025) DUBAI,1st March, 2025 (WAM) – Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah announced a contribution of AED 20 million in support of the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to honour fathers in the UAE. By establishing a sustainable endowment fund, the campaign aims to provide treatment and healthcare for the poor and needy.
This contribution is part of the strong community response to the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, an initiative of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) that aims to honour fathers by allowing individuals to donate in their name, while promoting the values of honouring parents, compassion, and solidarity. It helps strengthen the UAE's position as a leader in charitable and humanitarian work and further establishes the concept of charitable endowments.
Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah said: “The Fathers' Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum during Ramadan, reflects the UAE's deeply ingrained values of giving and its people’s commitment to helping those in need worldwide. This widespread community support is evident in previous Ramadan campaigns, which consistently exceeded their targets in record time.”
Al Naboodah added: “It is an honour to contribute to this campaign and be part of a broader humanitarian effort to empower underprivileged communities through access to sustainable healthcare.” He emphasized that the strong support from individuals and organizations across the UAE highlights a deep sense of social responsibility, a genuine desire to alleviate suffering, and a noble spirit of solidarity with the less fortunate.
The Fathers’ Endowment campaign helps reinforce the noble values of generosity, solidarity, and deep humanitarian connection with people around the globe, while actively competing in global charitable initiatives. It embodies the UAE's long-term vision for charity, aiming to sustain its philanthropic philosophy and its strong commitment to supporting underprivileged individuals and communities as sustainable healthcare plays a key role in social stability, development, and trust in the future.
The Fathers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Fathersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll-free number (800 4999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201).
Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Father” to the following numbers (1034 to donate AED 10, 1035 to donate AED 50, 1036 to donate AED 100 and 1038 to donate AED 500) for Etisalat by e& and du users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).
Recent Stories
Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 million to Fathers’ Endowment cam ..
AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Brilliance!
MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season during Ramadan, reaffirms its com ..
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..
UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina on I ..
China's non-manufacturing sector continues to expand in February
Chinese researchers invent power-free device to separate plasma from whole blood
S. Korea's exports rebound to US$52.6 bn in February
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah completes preparations for Ramadan
Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque - Al Ain completes preparation for Ramadan
Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation carries out seven Ramadan initiatives ..
Abu Dhabi Customs records 72% pre-arrival customs clearance rate in 2024
More Stories From Middle East
-
Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign6 minutes ago
-
Global biodiversity agreement mobilises $200 billion boost for nature51 minutes ago
-
UAE consolidating its position as strategic destination for FDI1 hour ago
-
MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season during Ramadan, reaffirms its commitment to citizen s ..2 hours ago
-
UN Secretary-General congratulates Muslims on advent of Ramadan2 hours ago
-
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Islamic nations on adve ..2 hours ago
-
South Korean institutions' foreign securities holdings hit all-time high in 20242 hours ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina on Independence Day2 hours ago
-
China's non-manufacturing sector continues to expand in February2 hours ago
-
UN Ocean Forum to discuss ocean economy, sustainable use of marine resources2 hours ago
-
World Bank approves $100 mn project to strengthen higher education in Tunisia2 hours ago
-
Chinese researchers invent power-free device to separate plasma from whole blood2 hours ago