Mohammed V University Abu Dhabi signs cooperation agreements with Russian and Bulgarian Islamic institutions

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2020) In line with the directives of the leadership of the UAE to enhance the role of the university in disseminating the values of moderate islam, and implement the vision of the leadership in holding strategic partnerships with international institutions to spread Arab culture in a civilised and humane manner, Mohammed V University of Abu Dhabi signed two cooperation agreements with the Russian Islamic University in Qazan, and the Bulgarian Islamic Academy.

The virtual signing ceremony was attended by Dr. Khaled Salem Al Yabhouni, Acting Chancellor of the University, in addition to several senior academic officials from both parties.

The two agreements seek to strengthen cooperation between the two parties in the cultural, scientific and research fields.

The agreement will lay the grounds for cooperation between the two parties regarding expertise, faculty and researchers exchange and the creation of opportunities to attend scientific conferences and seminars by both parties. It also includes efforts to promote scientific research and the exchange of professors and students between institutions, colleges and institutes. The cooperation also covers granting scholarships and benefits from the Russian Islamic University and the Bulgarian academy, in accordance with the university’s policies.

The agreement will also comprise the organisation and promotion of joint online educational programmes, and those in the Arabic language in particular.