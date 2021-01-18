UrduPoint.com
MoHAP, 'Make A Wish Foundation' To Grant Wishes Of Children With Critical Illnesses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 02:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Make a Wish Foundation to "bring happiness" to children aged 3 – 18 years, who are receiving their treatment at MoHAP's hospitals, by making their wishes come true.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Youssif Al Serkal, Director-General of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, and Hani Al Zubaidi, CEO of Make a Wish Foundation.

"The UAE’s strategies and plans attach special importance to children’s health. The Health Ministry, in turn, is adopting ambitious health plans, policies, programmes, and initiatives to improve childcare services," said Dr. Al Serkal.

The Ministry said it is also keen to join forces with various institutions that can help enhance children’s health services to alleviate their suffering and provide them with appropriate and high-quality treatment.

This is in line with the ministry’s strategy to offer world-class, comprehensive, and innovative healthcare services.

Al Serkal added that according to this MoU, the Health Ministry will provide the Foundation with all the data and information of the eligible children, in accordance with the ministry’s policies and regulations.

"We’ll pursue to sign more agreements with public and private bodies, as this would help the Foundation grant the largest number of children’s wishes and spread hope and happiness among them," Al Zubaidi concluded.

