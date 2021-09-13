UrduPoint.com

MoHAP Adopts Advanced Tech Solutions To Collect And Encode Healthcare Data Within 'Riayati' Platform

Mon 13th September 2021 | 04:15 PM

MoHAP adopts advanced tech solutions to collect and encode healthcare data within &#039;Riayati&#039; platform

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced the adoption of advanced tech solutions, to unify the process of collecting data content and organise patients' healthcare records in the UAE by using single common terminologies within the "Riayati" platform.

This contributes to sustainably consolidating digital systems and integrating encoded clinical information into electronic health records.

Such solutions would help enhance the ministry's efforts to link healthcare facilities and strengthen their communication with one another, as well as facilitate the exchange of healthcare information, within the framework of a common model using internationally approved medical terms.

SNOMED CT is the world's most comprehensive and precise, multilingual collection of medical terms. It provides a common language for consistent data acquisition, aggregation and sharing among healthcare organisations, as it records, indexes and stores patient information and clinical data in a categorised format that can be retrieved or shared when needed for clinical purposes. SNOMED CT is accepted as a common global language for health terms in over 60 countries.

Commenting on the adoption of the new solutions, Dr. Abdulaziz Al Zarouni, Acting Assistant Under-Secretary for the Support Services Sector, said that it is a paradigm shift for the ministry in its quest to unify medical data documentation forms and healthcare data.

It also contributes to improving the efficiency of the "Riayati" platform, the unified national health file and population health management, especially for healthcare providers, Al Zarouni said, highlighting that the "Riayati" platform is considered one of the priority projects that contribute to strengthening and empowering the healthcare sector in the UAE.

"Riayati" is a digital platform featuring updated data of patient records and providing innovative solutions in the automation and management of health information.

For his part, Ali Al Ajmi, Director of Digital Health, MoHAP, said, "The use of SNOMED CT would improve functionality and coordination between health facilities. It will also contribute to enhancing the exchange of organisational data, such as the eClaims Office of the Riayati platform, and the Dubai Health Authority's 'Nabidh' platform, and 'Malaffi' platform which links healthcare providers in the public and private sectors in Abu Dhabi.

"The electronically stored detailed data in this system would help increase access of hospitals, clinics and pharmacies across the UAE to electronic health records (EHRs) and electronic medical records (EMRs)."

With comprehensive and statistical data on medical analyses and population health in place, this system will also help hospitals expedite clinical decision-making in terms of patient care and insurance claims processing, in addition to supporting the measurement and monitoring of the quality of care and the use of the resources, he added.

Also, the stored data will contribute to detecting any inappropriate processes, tracking public health and risks, as well as supporting the management of healthcare services, and facilitating the sharing of data regarding costs and outcomes of treatment options for patients.

