MoHAP adopts principles of government communication, transparency while reporting COVID-19 cases: Sharjah media chief

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has implemented the basics of government communication and transparency while timely reporting cases of the new coronavirus, COVID-2019, said Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council.

''The MoHAP has maintained a prompt response while reporting cases and applied preventive measures in dealing with diagnosed cases,'' Sheikh Sultan Al Qasimi told the Emirates news Agency, WAM, on the sidelines of the ongoing International Government Communication Forum in Sharjah.

He said the good and prompt treatment provided to patients had served the interests of the community and fulfilled the health goals.