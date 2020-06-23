MoHAP announces 380 new COVID-19 cases, 657 recoveries and 2 deaths

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced on Tuesday that 40,000 additional COVID-19 tests had been conducted.

In a statement, the Ministry highlighted its aim to expand the scope of testing nationwide, to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

As part of the intensified testing campaign, MoHAP detected 380 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 45,683. The Ministry added that the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced two deaths as a result of COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths to 305.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished current COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery.

MoHAP also noted an additional 657 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 33,703.

The Ministry called on the public to cooperate with the health authorities and adhere to physical distancing protocols and preventative measures to ensure the health and safety of all.