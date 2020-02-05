MoHAP announces February 2020 schedule for Visiting Consultants Programme

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, recently announced the February schedule for its Visiting Consultants Programme, with 18 consultants, who will provide their diagnostic and therapeutic expertise at nine of MoHAP’s hospitals, in accordance with the latest global practices.

This increases the total number of visiting consultants to 41 in two months.

Visitors to the following hospitals can leverage the services of the programme: Al Qassimi Hospital, Khorfakkan Hospital, Dibba Hospital, Al Qassimi Women’s and Children’s Hospital, in addition to Umm Al Qaiwain Hospital, Saqr Hospital and Ras Al Khaimah Specialised Dental Centre.

The consultants are experts in 17 specialities, including Psychiatry (Cognitive Behavioural Therapy, Schizophrenia and Addiction Medicine), Endocrinology (Diabetes), and Paediatric Endocrinology.

Others include Cardiology (Echocardiography, Interventional Cardiology), Emergency Medicine, Dentistry (Periodontology and tooth Implantation), Bariatric Surgery, Orthopaedic Surgery (Foot and Ankle, Shoulder and Knee), Clinical Pharmacy (Critical Care), Geriatrics (Loss of Muscle Mass), Gynaecology (Robotic Surgery), Gastroenterology (Endoscopy), General Surgery (Laparoscopic Hernia) and Paediatric Neurology.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al-Sharif, Director of the MoHAP’s Visiting Consultants Office, said, "We have developed a new vision for the Visiting Consultants Programme in the year 2020, featuring a larger number of medical specialities consistent with the latest data concerning the needs of patients. This comes as part of our quest to develop the programme's tools and performance using innovative methods to attract global doctors and consultants in various specialities, who will provide their expertise to mitigate the pain of patients, enrich the experiences of the MoHAP’s medical cadres and encourage medical research."