- Home
- Middle East
- MoHAP announces mandatory genetic testing as part of premarital screening for Emiratis from January ..
MoHAP Announces Mandatory Genetic Testing As Part Of Premarital Screening For Emiratis From January 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 25, 2024 | 02:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2024) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that mandatory genetic testing will be introduced as part of the premarital screening programme for all Emiratis planning to marry nationwide, starting early January 2025.
This initiative follows a decision from the Emirates Genome Council, approved during the UAE government's annual meetings.
The Ministry emphasised that this decision represents a paradigm shift in the country’s healthcare sector, aiming to safeguard the health of future generations while ensuring Emirati families benefit from long-term wellness and a high quality of life.
This move also positions the UAE's health sector as a global leader in developing its healthcare cadres and research capabilities for genetic disease prevention and reproductive medicine solutions. It expands the use of genomic sciences, strengthening partnerships between medical institutions both within the country and internationally.
The Ministry stressed that it is working as one unified national team, in close collaboration with all relevant authorities, to implement genetic testing for Emiratis about to marry, adding that it has already provided medical staff, specialised expertise, guidelines, and technical infrastructure, in line with the National Genome Strategy.
The strategy aims to create an integrated national genetic database that will help proactively identify genetic diseases among Emiratis, facilitating early medical intervention.
MoHAP emphasised that this decision would drive a transformative shift in the healthcare sector, utilizing future technologies to ensure sustainable development and an enhanced quality of life, in line with the UAE Centennial Vision 2071.
As part of the premarital screening process, genetic testing is a preventive health measure that allows couples planning to marry to undergo tests to identify potential genetic mutations they may carry, which could be passed on to their future children and lead to preventable genetic diseases.
The testing covers 570 genes associated with over 840 medical conditions. This measure helps couples assess their risk of having children with genetic diseases, enabling them to make informed decisions when planning a family.
The programme operates under the umbrella of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, in collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the Dubai Health Authority, Emirates Health Services, and Dubai Health, alongside academic, medical, and technological partners.
Recent Stories
MoHAP announces mandatory genetic testing as part of premarital screening for Em ..
Arab Youth Centre launches ‘Empowering Youth Voices in Arab Climate Policy’ ..
UAE Wooden Powerboat Championship to kick off on December 28 in Khorfakkan
Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Assistant Director-General of Dubai’s Protocol an ..
Ajman Crown Prince receives Kuwaiti Consul-General
Christian community celebrates Christmas today
Pakistan, Romania pledge Navy-to-Navy engagements
Nation celebrates 148th birthday anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah
YouTuber Zara rapidly gains fame on social media
China's SMEs active in patent innovation
TRENDS participates in Annual Forum for Think Tanks in Arab Countries
Japan likely to experience record-high average temperature in 2024
More Stories From Middle East
-
MoHAP announces mandatory genetic testing as part of premarital screening for Emiratis from January ..4 minutes ago
-
Arab Youth Centre launches ‘Empowering Youth Voices in Arab Climate Policy’ report4 minutes ago
-
UAE Wooden Powerboat Championship to kick off on December 28 in Khorfakkan49 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Assistant Director-General of Dubai’s Protocol and Hospitality Depart ..50 minutes ago
-
Ajman Crown Prince receives Kuwaiti Consul-General1 hour ago
-
China's SMEs active in patent innovation2 hours ago
-
TRENDS participates in Annual Forum for Think Tanks in Arab Countries2 hours ago
-
Japan likely to experience record-high average temperature in 20243 hours ago
-
5.9-magnitude quake hits Argentina4 hours ago
-
UN General Assembly adopts convention on cybercrime5 hours ago
-
UN chief 'alarmed' about worsening food security in Sudan12 hours ago
-
Two Palestinian martyrs in Israeli airstrike on Tulkarm13 hours ago