MoHAP announces mandatory genetic testing as part of premarital screening for Emiratis from January 2025

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2024) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that mandatory genetic testing will be introduced as part of the premarital screening programme for all Emiratis planning to marry nationwide, starting early January 2025.

This initiative follows a decision from the Emirates Genome Council, approved during the UAE government's annual meetings.

The Ministry emphasised that this decision represents a paradigm shift in the country’s healthcare sector, aiming to safeguard the health of future generations while ensuring Emirati families benefit from long-term wellness and a high quality of life.

This move also positions the UAE's health sector as a global leader in developing its healthcare cadres and research capabilities for genetic disease prevention and reproductive medicine solutions. It expands the use of genomic sciences, strengthening partnerships between medical institutions both within the country and internationally.

The Ministry stressed that it is working as one unified national team, in close collaboration with all relevant authorities, to implement genetic testing for Emiratis about to marry, adding that it has already provided medical staff, specialised expertise, guidelines, and technical infrastructure, in line with the National Genome Strategy.

The strategy aims to create an integrated national genetic database that will help proactively identify genetic diseases among Emiratis, facilitating early medical intervention.

MoHAP emphasised that this decision would drive a transformative shift in the healthcare sector, utilizing future technologies to ensure sustainable development and an enhanced quality of life, in line with the UAE Centennial Vision 2071.

As part of the premarital screening process, genetic testing is a preventive health measure that allows couples planning to marry to undergo tests to identify potential genetic mutations they may carry, which could be passed on to their future children and lead to preventable genetic diseases.

The testing covers 570 genes associated with over 840 medical conditions. This measure helps couples assess their risk of having children with genetic diseases, enabling them to make informed decisions when planning a family.

The programme operates under the umbrella of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, in collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the Dubai Health Authority, Emirates Health Services, and Dubai Health, alongside academic, medical, and technological partners.

