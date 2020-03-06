UrduPoint.com
MoHAP Announces New Case Of Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 02:00 AM

MoHAP announces new case of coronavirus

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2020) ABU DHABI, 5th March 2020 (WAM) - The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MOHAP, announced a new Coronavirus, COVID19, case on Thursday.

The latest case, a 17-year old male Emirati student, who had no symptoms. The Ministry confirmed that he is currently receiving medical care and his condition is stable.

The Ministry said that in coordination with health and other concerned authorities in the country, precautionary measures have been taken, including the immediate isolation of the patient and suspending classes at the school whilst teams of specialists started the necessary sterilisation in and around the school facilities.

The Ministry is also conducting tests for all contacts to ensure their safety and the safety of the community.

It urged the public to get all information about coronavirus from the credible sources and to avoid rumours and false information.

