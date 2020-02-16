UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MOHAP Announces New Case Of Coronavirus In UAE

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 09:45 PM

MOHAP announces new case of Coronavirus in UAE

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2020) ABU DHABI, 16th February 2020 (WAM) - The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MOHAP, announced a new Coronavirus, COVID19, case on Monday bringing the number of those infected in the UAE to nine.

The latest case is a 37 years old Chinese was diagnosed during a routine check-up which was conducted as per the World Health Organisation, WHO, standards. His condition is stable.

This brings to nine the total number of COVID19 cases diagnosed in the UAE, including the two patients who were recently confirmed fully recovered. The remaining six patients are still under intensive care and observation by a team of leading consultants.

The Ministry said it in coordination with health and other concerned authorities in the country, it has been following a very effective epidemiological monitoring mechanism, and taking all the necessary precautions to ensure that highly efficient preventive measures, including check-ups and observation of the people who have been in contact with patients- in accordance with the highest global practices.

It urged the public to follow the preventive procedures and to read the awareness instructions, available on its website and the official websites of health authorities in the UAE.

"The public are also advised to adopt protective health behaviours to avoid infectious diseases, including washing hands with soap and clean water, and covering the mouth when coughing or sneezing to stop the spread of germs and viruses," the statement said.

Related Topics

World Water China UAE Abu Dhabi February 2020 All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ammar Al Nuaimi issues resolution to manage fishin ..

15 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives delegation from Nation ..

16 minutes ago

Sultan Al Mansouri, Bulgarian minister discuss str ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum opens Gulfood 2020

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi continues AED50 billion investment in bu ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives CEO of Naval Group

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.