UrduPoint.com

MoHAP Announces Reduction In Price Of COVID-19 Tests Nationwide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 07:00 PM

MoHAP announces reduction in price of COVID-19 tests nationwide

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced a reduction in the price of PCR tests in all national medical establishments to AED50 while obliging all centres and laboratories to issue results within 24 hours.

This move aims to reduce the cost of tests and ease the burdens on members of the community while ensuring regular testing for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The ministry stated it will monitor the adherence of the resolution by all health establishments.

Related Topics

Resolution Price All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, Sudan launch strategic partnership in governm ..

UAE, Sudan launch strategic partnership in government modernisation

39 minutes ago
 The power in the palms: Samsung Electronics announ ..

The power in the palms: Samsung Electronics announces pre-orders for much awaite ..

45 minutes ago
 Zaki Nusseibeh welcomes latest cohort of UAE’s f ..

Zaki Nusseibeh welcomes latest cohort of UAE’s future diplomats

1 hour ago
 34,328 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

34,328 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 U Microfinance Bank wins Asian Banking & Finance ( ..

U Microfinance Bank wins Asian Banking & Finance (ABF) Retail Banking Award 2021 ..

2 hours ago
 NCOC allows 25 per cent crowds for New Zealand mat ..

NCOC allows 25 per cent crowds for New Zealand matches

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.