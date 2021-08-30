MoHAP announces reduction in price of COVID-19 tests nationwide

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced a reduction in the price of PCR tests in all national medical establishments to AED50 while obliging all centres and laboratories to issue results within 24 hours.

This move aims to reduce the cost of tests and ease the burdens on members of the community while ensuring regular testing for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The ministry stated it will monitor the adherence of the resolution by all health establishments.