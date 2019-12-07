UrduPoint.com
MoHAP Announces Schedule For ‘Visiting Consultants Programme’ For December 2019'

Sat 07th December 2019

MoHAP announces schedule for ‘Visiting Consultants Programme’ for December 2019'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2019) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has unveiled the ''Visiting Consultants Programme for the month of December 2019''.

An elite group of more than 26 consultants from seven renowned American hospitals, six European, four Arab, three Asian, will visit ten hospitals that operate under the umbrella of ministry to offer advanced diagnostic and therapeutic services to patients, according to the latest global practices.

The visiting consultants will be checking out the Al Qassimi Hospital, Khorfakkan Hospital, Al Qassimi Women & Children's Hospital in Sharjah, Ibrahim bin Hamad Obaidullah and Saqr Hospitals in Ras Al Khaimah, Masafi, Fujairah and Dibba Hospitals in Fujairah, Al Kuwait and Al Amal Hospital in Dubai.

They will offer examination along with analysis and therapeutic services in numerous specialties, including ophthalmology, anesthesiology and pain management, pediatric interventional cardiology, pediatric allergy and immunology, bariatric surgery, pediatric ophthalmology, nephrology, psychiatry (Addiction).

Other specialties also include ophthalmology (Cataract and Retinal Surgery), pediatric cardiology, pulmonology, emergency medicine, obstetrics and gynecology (Robotic Surgery), orthopedics (Spine), geriatrics, cardiovascular surgery, adult psychiatry, endocrinology (diabetes), orthopedics, ophthalmology (plastic and reconstructive surgery), and physiotherapy.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Sharif, Director of the MoHAP’s Visiting Consultants Office, stressed that the ministry has noticed tangible improvements in most cases that received treatment from the visiting physicians, without the need to travel abroad.

