MoHAP Announces Two New Cases Of Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 16 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 10:30 AM

MoHAP announces two new cases of coronavirus

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2020) The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced today two new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to seven in the country.

The patients were identified through the continuous periodic screening being conducted in accordance with the standards of the World Health Organisation, WHO, for people with symptoms of the new coronavirus.

In a statement, the Ministry said that the new cases, who are of Chinese and Filipino nationalities, are under observation and necessary medical care according to the highest health standards applicable in the country, stressing the effectiveness of the online reporting system.

The Ministry added that all health facilities will continue to report any new cases suspected to have coronavirus.

The Ministry also said it works in coordination with all departments and concerned authorities in the country to take all precautionary and preventive measures and ensure the safety and security of the UAE’s citizens and residents.

