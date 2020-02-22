MoHAP announces two new cases of coronavirus

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2020) The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced two new cases of the new coronavirus, identified as "COVID19", including a 70-year-old Iranian visitor, whose health is unstable and he is in the intensive care unit.

The last case brings the number of those infected in the UAE to 13 with three having recovered.

The ministry added that while screening all those who were in contact with him, his 64-year wife, was also confirmed with the infection.

MoHAP affirmed that it was screening everyone in close contact with the confirmed cases to "avert spreading of the disease and ensure the safety of the community."

According to the available studies to date issued by the World Health Organisation, WHO, more than 80 per cent of patients who have mild symptoms such as fever and coughing are recovering. It also indicated the death rate from COVID19 does not exceed 0.2 per cent, but the percentage increases with the increase in age or if the person suffers from chronic diseases.

The ministry said that in coordination with health and other concerned authorities in the country, it has been following a very effective epidemiological monitoring mechanism, and taking all the necessary precautions to ensure highly efficient preventive measures, including check-ups and observation of the people who have been in contact with patients, in accordance with the best global practices.

It urged the public to follow the preventive procedures and to read the awareness instructions, available on its website and the official websites of health authorities in the UAE.

"The public is also advised to adopt protective health behaviour to avoid infectious diseases, including washing their hands with soap and clean water, and covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing to stop the spread of germs and viruses," the statement added.