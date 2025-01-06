MoHAP approaches final stages of health, nutrition surveys

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2025) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced a significant milestone in its national surveys project, with a 95% completion rate for the National Health Survey and 78% for the National Nutrition Survey, marking a significant step toward building a robust health database.

The national surveys project is set to enhance the UAE’s health system’s readiness for the next 50 years by aligning it with international best practices and adopting innovative healthcare solutions. Beyond its local impact, the project aims to strengthen the UAE’s ranking in global health competitiveness indices.

The progress achieved so far has been made possible thanks to institutional integration and strategic partnerships, bringing together the Ministry, the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre, local statistical centres, and other relevant health authorities.

As part of their collaboration, they utilise cutting-edge technologies and international methodologies for data collection and analysis, ensuring the accuracy and reliability of results. The survey outcomes would provide a robust foundation for shaping future health policies and programmes.

This effective partnership was driven by a shared commitment of all stakeholders to improving the health and well-being of communities across the UAE, collecting and analysing health and nutrition data, and ensuring accurate and reliable insights that inform better policies and programmes.

The National Health Surveys play a vital role in shaping the future of the UAE's health sector and by building a comprehensive database, they provide key insights that help guide decision-making and develop innovative health policies.

Conducted based on advanced scientific methods, these surveys help the UAE maintain its position in global health rankings while also enabling the development of forward-thinking solutions tailored to the changing needs of our society.

Through these surveys, the Ministry aims to improve the quality of life for all UAE residents, design health programmes and policies focused on prevention and treatment that can make a real difference in people’s lives.

The surveys track a variety of health and nutrition indicators, offering a deeper understanding of public health trends in the community, something which helps create personalised programmes that address specific health needs and drive improvements.

Additionally, the surveys support the digital transformation of the health sector by analysing key indicators that promote sustainable development. They ensure resources are invested where they’re needed most, reflecting the Ministry’s commitment to building a world-class healthcare system that benefits everyone in the UAE.

Dr Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, said, “Completing 95% of the National Health Survey and 78% of the Nutrition Survey is a significant step in our journey towards developing a world-class healthcare system in the UAE. These surveys are built on accurate, up-to-date data that helps plan better and shape health policies that truly meet the needs of our community while strengthening the UAE’s position on the global stage.”

Al Rand acknowledged that this success was only possible due to the collective effort of all involved partners, who share the same vision of building a health sector centred on innovation, sustainability, and high-quality care.

“We deeply appreciate the participation of families and the community in these surveys. Their cooperation is key to building a healthier, more sustainable society that enhances the well-being of every individual and aligns with the aspirations of our nation,” he added.

Al Rand emphasised that the Ministry is committed to establishing an integrated preventive and curative health system that can provide proactive, interconnected, and innovative health services, driven by up-to-date field data.

“By utilising reliable big data, the Ministry can channel its efforts towards developing health policies, programmes, and research while managing preventive and community health initiatives to improve the quality of life across the UAE. We are committed to positioning society and its members at the core of development, leading to a healthier and happier society.”

Meanwhile, Dr Alia Zaid Harbi, Director of the Statistics and Research Centre at MoHAP, said, “These surveys are the backbone of our health strategies, which are developed based on precise, field-based data that directly addresses the evolving needs of our community.”

“MoHAP is committed to protecting the confidentiality of data and ensuring its accuracy by applying the latest international methodologies in data collection and analysis, which will help us build a flexible, efficient, and sustainable health system,” Harbi added.