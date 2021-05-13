MoHAP approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 12-15 age group

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th May, 2021)

The approval supports the national efforts to address the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and protect this age group, highlighting the UAE’s proactive approach to ensuring the community’s health and safety.

The MoHAP, the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi (DoH), the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) and the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) launched a free national vaccination campaign for all citizens and residents to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The UAE has provided over 11 million vaccine doses to citizens and residents around the country, which contributed to delivering the declared target of vaccinating half of the eligible population by the end of March 2021.