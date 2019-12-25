MoHAP bags 'Gold and Black Dolphin' awards in Cannes

(@FahadShabbir)

CANNES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2019) The UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, received the Gold Dolphin Award for human resources at the Cannes Corporate Media and tv Awards 2019, an international festival recently held in France.

The ministry was also awarded the Black Dolphin Award in the "Best Music" category for its film, "Azm", produced for a government health initiative campaign.

The film was selected from over 1,000 films submitted from all around the world. It was also shortlisted for two other categories, namely Integrated Communication (films and videos as part of a larger communication campaign) and Corporate Image Films.

Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, said, "We have accomplished an unprecedented achievement at one of the most prestigious Media and TV Festivals. We are very proud. It is our responsibility to enhance the UAE’s reputation in health and we are doing so by launching leading initiatives and programmes."

"We thought of producing an innovative promotional film to attract national nursing talent and did it successfully," Al Owais continued, adding, "This was part of a national and promotional campaign led by the ministry in cooperation with relevant government bodies.

The film is aimed at heightening public awareness on the importance of the nursing profession and its positive impact on society."

He congratulated the ministry’s staff on the well-deserved honour.

Dr. Mohammad Salim Al Olama, Under-Secretary of MoHAP, noted that such a great achievement would not have been possible had it not been for the strenuous efforts of the ministry.

Al Olama commended the government communication department for its excellent performance and relentless efforts to develop strategic media plans and harness the latest technologies to promote national initiatives, attract national nursing cadres and enhance the attractiveness of the nursing profession nationwide.

According to a MoHAP statement, the two awards are a culmination of its persistent efforts and evidence of its success in developing effective world-class government communication and promote pressing health issues. "This is in line with the ministry’s efforts to develop a generation of leading communication cadres able to produce innovative media material, including promotional films," the statement concluded.