UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoHAP Bags 'Gold And Black Dolphin' Awards In Cannes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 07:00 PM

MoHAP bags 'Gold and Black Dolphin' awards in Cannes

CANNES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2019) The UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, received the Gold Dolphin Award for human resources at the Cannes Corporate Media and tv Awards 2019, an international festival recently held in France.

The ministry was also awarded the Black Dolphin Award in the "Best Music" category for its film, "Azm", produced for a government health initiative campaign.

The film was selected from over 1,000 films submitted from all around the world. It was also shortlisted for two other categories, namely Integrated Communication (films and videos as part of a larger communication campaign) and Corporate Image Films.

Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, said, "We have accomplished an unprecedented achievement at one of the most prestigious Media and TV Festivals. We are very proud. It is our responsibility to enhance the UAE’s reputation in health and we are doing so by launching leading initiatives and programmes."

"We thought of producing an innovative promotional film to attract national nursing talent and did it successfully," Al Owais continued, adding, "This was part of a national and promotional campaign led by the ministry in cooperation with relevant government bodies.

The film is aimed at heightening public awareness on the importance of the nursing profession and its positive impact on society."

He congratulated the ministry’s staff on the well-deserved honour.

Dr. Mohammad Salim Al Olama, Under-Secretary of MoHAP, noted that such a great achievement would not have been possible had it not been for the strenuous efforts of the ministry.

Al Olama commended the government communication department for its excellent performance and relentless efforts to develop strategic media plans and harness the latest technologies to promote national initiatives, attract national nursing cadres and enhance the attractiveness of the nursing profession nationwide.

According to a MoHAP statement, the two awards are a culmination of its persistent efforts and evidence of its success in developing effective world-class government communication and promote pressing health issues. "This is in line with the ministry’s efforts to develop a generation of leading communication cadres able to produce innovative media material, including promotional films," the statement concluded.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Music France UAE 2019 Gold Media TV All From Government Best

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General welcomes preliminary results ..

18 minutes ago

The Secretary General condemns the attack on Afgha ..

18 minutes ago

Germans Believe Trump Poses Greater Threat to Worl ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Calls Russia's Mechanisms for Financing Nati ..

3 minutes ago

Lok Virsa celebrates Quaid's day in befitting mann ..

3 minutes ago

Opinion: IMO 2020 set to boost Fujairah’s bunker ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.