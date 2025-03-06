MoHAP brings together experts, specialists to discuss future of healthcare workforce

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2025) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has organised a two-day consultative workshop in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Ras Al Khaimah Medical and Health Sciences University to chart out a long-term strategy for the national health workforce.

The workshop explored ways to develop an integrated national strategy for health cadres, ensuring it aligns with global trends and international best practices. It also set out key strategic guidelines to strengthen and future-proof the national health workforce, equipping it to meet the evolving demands of the sector.

Bringing together experts, specialists, and representatives from health and academic institutions, the workshop addressed key findings and indicators assessing the current state of the healthcare workforce. It provided a platform for exchanging perspectives, setting priorities, and shaping policies to address present challenges and future opportunities—ultimately enhancing the sustainability and efficiency of the sector.

The event featured a presentation by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on key initiatives in health workforce strategies, an analysis of the UAE’s healthcare labour market to identify challenges and opportunities in workforce development, and an open discussion on the current career pathways for health professionals, exploring ways to enhance them to meet future demands.

The gathering was held as part of the Ministry’s efforts to strengthen workforce planning and build a future-ready healthcare system that evolves simultaneously with global advancements. In addition to ensuring a steady pipeline of skilled professionals, the initiative seeks to empower national talent to lead and sustain the sector, ultimately contributing to a healthier, more resilient community in line with the UAE Centennial 2071 vision.

Experts and participants outlined a comprehensive vision for the future of career paths in the healthcare sector, covering everything from academic studies to vocational training, licensing, and employment.

They also explored strategies to align workforce development with broader strategic objectives while reviewing key performance indicators, expected outcomes, and timelines for implementing the strategy.

Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Public Health Sector at the Ministry, emphasised that the workshop was tailored to develop a comprehensive strategic framework that guarantees a highly skilled and specialised health workforce across various medical fields.

He added, “The ministry is committed to establishing a national health workforce strategy that keeps pace with rapid developments in healthcare while reinforcing the long-term sustainability of health services in the country.”

Al Rand said, “MoHAP attaches utmost attention to attracting and empowering top talent to build a future-ready workforce equipped with the expertise to deliver proactive, interconnected, and data-driven healthcare services. A strong healthcare sector starts with people who feel valued and supported. That’s why we’re making sure national talent gets the opportunities, incentives, and room to grow they need to take this industry to the next level."

Meanwhile, Dr. Taiba Mohammed Al-Awadi, Director of the Planning and Health Economics Department at the Ministry of Health and Prevention, stressed that artificial intelligence is transforming healthcare at a rapid pace, making modern technology an essential part of diagnosis, treatment, and patient care.

She highlighted that while these advancements bring immense potential, healthcare professionals remain at the heart of the system, ensuring that these innovations are applied effectively to improve patient outcomes and enhance both the efficiency and sustainability of healthcare services.

Al-Awadi noted that as technology continues to transform the healthcare sector, simply adopting new tools is not enough. Healthcare professionals need to build strong digital skills and expertise to effectively integrate these innovations into daily medical practice.

She noted that this workshop is designed to equip professionals with the confidence and knowledge to navigate emerging technologies, ensuring they can deliver more precise, efficient, and patient-centred care.