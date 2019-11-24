MoHAP, BUiD sign MoU to enhance cooperation in health statistical research

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2019) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, represented by the Health Statistics and Research Centre, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with British University in Dubai, BUiD, to expand cooperation in conducting research in health statistics, exchanging experiences and research in the health and data fields, and developing a cooperative framework in data science and informatics.

The MoU was signed at BUiD headquarters by Alya Zaid Harbi, Director of the Health Statistics and Research Centre, and Professor Abdullah Alshamsi, Vice-Chancellor, BUiD, in the presence of a number of employees from both sides.

Speaking about the significance of the agreement, Harbi said, "The MoU constitutes an important platform for cooperation in the field of health research to provide health-related data. This would help us plan and enact policies on health, and ease access to the latest indicators and smart analytical tools for the early detection and prevention of diseases, in accordance with the highest levels of transparency and reliability, thus achieving MoHAP’s strategy, in terms of fostering the health of individuals and society, and providing holistic and distinctive services in a sustainable healthy environment.

"

Commending MoHAP’s role in fostering a healthy society and providing outstanding health services, Alshamsi said, "The agreement will contribute to achieving the mutual interests of both parties by developing a partnership in health research, training, and consultations, engaging in conducting several studies, academic research, surveys, and statistics, which will help decision-makers come up with sustainable solutions to health-related issues. Also, the MoU would help enhance the exchange of experiences and the development of research work, as per the best international practices."

The agreement includes conducting research in health science to provide health-related statistical data, taking part in conferences organised by both sides, providing support for MoHAP’s research committees, with respect to health science, and training the staff of the Health Statistics and Research Centre in research methodology and methods of carrying out vital statistics.