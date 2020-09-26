UrduPoint.com
MoHAP Calls For Strengthening Strategic Partnership Between Global And Local Pharmaceutical Plants

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 02:30 PM

MoHAP calls for strengthening strategic partnership between global and local pharmaceutical plants

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, underlined the need to strengthen the strategic partnership between international pharmaceutical companies and local pharmaceutical factories, as part of its commitment to exploring future opportunities, supporting investment in the pharmaceutical sector, making use of mutual experiences, and providing the local pharmaceutical companies and factories with various biological technologies, so as to help support the Ministry’s plans and programmes to enhance drug sustainability in the UAE.

This was stated during a meeting with the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association Gulf, PHRMAG, headed by Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, the Assistant Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s Public Health Policy and Licences, in the presence of Mazen Tarouty, General Manager, MSD Gulf.

The meeting highlighted the UAE’s innovative infrastructure that is attractive to international pharmaceutical companies and the legislative environment that preserves the rights of stakeholders, something which is of great importance to the medical and pharmaceutical industries.

The meeting also called for drafting a specific agenda that enables international pharmaceutical companies to set up their businesses in the country or to form alliances with national companies to expand their activities and benefit from joint expertise, as well as focusing on manufacturing specialised drugs, especially after the outbreak of COVID-19, to increase the number of locally manufactured pharmaceutical products, enhance their quality and efficiency, and reduce production costs.

Dr. Al Amiri said, "MoHAP’s strategy keeps an eye on the innovative pharmaceutical industries through the coordination with the global pharmaceutical factories, whether operating in the country and have regional offices and warehouses, or those wishing to invest in the UAE. We also encourage them to work jointly with our local pharmaceutical factories to transform innovative biomedicine technologies into the labs of local pharma companies."

"MoHAP has supported the country’s industrial and pharmaceutical sectors through the formation of a board of trustees three years ago, headed by the Health Ministry and representatives of foreign industries, international and local pharmaceutical companies and local agents for pharmaceutical industries and medical supplies," he added.

Al Amiri concluded that the Health Ministry, with the support of the UAE Government, has managed to hold nine strategic partnerships, through which 25 innovative pharmaceutical brands will be locally manufactured to support the middle East and North Africa countries.

