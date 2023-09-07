Open Menu

MoHAP Calls On Pharmaceutical Facilities To Use Online Licence Renewal Service

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2023 | 08:00 PM

MoHAP calls on pharmaceutical facilities to use online licence renewal service

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2023) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has urged professionals from the medical and pharmaceutical sectors, including pharmacists, second pharmacists, and pharmacist assistants, to utilise its online service for renewing pharmacy practice licences.

To avail of this service, customers are encouraged to visit MoHAP’s official website or use its smart application. The process involves creating an account, obtaining a username and password, and then uploading the necessary information and documents. Post-submission, the Ministry evaluates the application to ensure all conditions are met before approving and electronically issuing the licence.

The entire process is designed for completion within three working days. However, applicants aged 60 years or older are mandated to provide a medical fitness certificate from Emirates Health Services.

Highlighting the significance of the electronic transition, Dr.

Hessa Mubarak, Acting Director of the Licencing and Accreditation Department at the Ministry, stated, "The online renewal service for pharmacy practice licences is a testament to MoHAP’s commitment to enhancing electronic services and promoting customer experience. This service eliminates the need for in-person visits to the Ministry's offices or manual submission of paperwork. Instead, customers can conveniently submit their renewal applications from any location at any suitable time. This not only streamlines the pharmacists' workflows but also heightens their satisfaction with the services we offer."

Dr. Mubarak further added that the integration of electronic technology in the licence renewal process amplifies the quality and precision of services. "We are committed to delivering top-tier smart electronic services and realising customer satisfaction," she concluded.

